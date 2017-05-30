Tips to clear clutter in your home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Is your home stuffed with stuff you don’t need or even use? Spring is the perfect time to get rid of things.

Clearing away the clutter is liberating and can also clear your head.

“Clutter is very distracting. When you have clutter, you can’t think and you can’t focus as well,” said Laura Souders of Healthier Spaces Organizing.

Tackling an entire home may seem like a daunting task, so it’s best to do one room at a time. Other than seasonal clothing, if you haven’t touched it or used it or worn it in a year, chances are you won’t.

“Think about if you love it. I tell people to say that first. Do you love it? If you don’t, there’s no reason why you should keep it,” Souders said.

Souders is a professional organizer and lives by the motto “less is more”.

“When I first start with people, they say I can’t breathe, I feel overwhelmed and I feel weighed down,” Souders said.

She helps clients organize their homes and organize their lives.

“You feel more peaceful, more calm,” she said. “You have more clarity and focus.”

All that stuff you don’t want, don’t need and don’t use can be donated to charity and used as a tax write-off. You can also sell things online or by consigning them to make some extra cash.

Mark the calendar to clean out closets every six months and your home at least once a year. That way, you will stay on top of things and won’t feel like you are drowning in clutter.

For more information or help, go to http://www.healthierspaces.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...