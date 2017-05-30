State police report 9 killed, 178 injured in Memorial Day weekend crashes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police investigated 757 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday.

The crashes resulted in 178 injuries and nine fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in 61 crashes, including one fatal crash, the agency said Tuesday.

Troopers made 550 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 13,916 speeding tickets. State police also cited 1,256 people for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 198 drivers who didn’t secure children in safety seats.

During last year’s Memorial Day holiday, six people died and 282 others were injured in 839 crashes to which state troopers responded.

The statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police.

