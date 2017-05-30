Sinkhole pushes back opening of new Palmyra fire station

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A newly formed sinkhole, which is 300 feet wide and 10 feet deep, is the talk of the town in Palmyra, especially given that it opened up beside the new fire station.

The sinkhole, discovered Monday morning, is located just off the driveway of the new $4.5 million Palmyra Citizens Fire Station.

According to borough council members, the building was originally set to open in February. That opening time was pushed back due to delays with the ramp.

An opening date in June has now been delayed until at least August due to the sinkhole.

Fire Chief Dave Dugan met Tuesday morning with borough council members, contractors, engineers and geologists as an investigation was underway into why the sinkhole formed.

It is unclear at this time who will pay for the repairs.

