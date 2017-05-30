Rape suspect in York County posts bail, awaits court date

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged with rape in York County is not currently behind bars about two weeks after he was arrested.

Brian S. Hooper, 45, of Delta, was arrested May 18 on several rape and sexual assault-related charges. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, charges were filed after Hooper forced a woman into his home on Kilgore Road in Peach Bottom Township on May 17. He is accused of threatening the victim with a firearm.

Hooper was confined to York County Prison before he posted bail, which was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing for Hooper has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

