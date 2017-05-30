Police: Pharmacy burglar called 911 to report break-in

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a man burglarized the New Bloomfield Pharmacy and then called 911 to report the crime.

Douglas B. Jensen, 22, later confessed to breaking the front door of the pharmacy, in the first block of West Main Street, state police in Newport said in a news release.

A witness who first reported the break-in Sunday night gave police a license plate number of a vehicle that fled toward Newport on Route 34. The witness said the vehicle then returned and the driver went into a nearby apartment.

Police said the vehicle was registered to Jensen, who then walked from the apartment to the pharmacy and asked the witness if he had seen anything or called 911. The witness told him he was on the phone with 911.

Jensen made his own call to 911 and told an operator the front door of the pharmacy had been broken and he wanted to let the police know he was there but did not see anything, according to the news release.

After his confession at the Newport station, Jensen was placed in Perry County Prison for a parole violation.

