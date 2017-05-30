North Lebanon police make prowling arrest, investigate shots fired

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – North Lebanon police were called early Tuesday morning to investigate a report of gunshots fired, and then arrested and charged a man with trespass and prowling.

Police received a report around 3 a.m. that shots were fired in the area of 2000 Weavertown Road. Not long after, officers were told a resident in the 1900 block of Weavertown Road reported that someone entered their home.

Officers then found 33-year-old Edward Batista, of Lebanon, lying in a driveway across the street, according to police. He was arrested and admitted to entering a home.

A garage had also been entered and items that belong to Batista were found inside, according to police.

Batista was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and one count of loitering and prowling at night. He was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking.

Police are still investigating the reports of gunshots in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the North Lebanon Township Police Department at 717-273-8141 or Lebanon County Communications at 717-272-2054.

