New recruits to join Harrisburg fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will swear in 11 new recruits to the Harrisburg Fire Department.

The recruits have spent the last 12 weeks at HACC, earning emergency management team and firefighter certifications.

They have also been trained in advanced rescue skills such as trench rescue, confined space rescue, and water rescue emergency response.

The new recruits will bring the number of firefighters in the Harrisburg Fire Department to 82.

