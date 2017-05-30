Man arrested after break-in to Harrisburg building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say a man was heavily intoxicated when he smashed his way into a Downtown building early Monday.

Officers responded to the building in the 200 block of North Front Street after an alarm was activated shortly before 4 a.m. They found the glass broken out of a narrow window next to a side door a trail of blood throughout the building.

Austin Woolsey, 25, of Aliquippa, was sitting in a stairwell on the second floor and had minor cuts on his arms. He kicked and refused to cooperate with officers as they removed him from the building, police said in a news release.

Woolsey also had a marijuana smoking pipe and a small amount of marijuana in his pants pocket, police said.

He was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, possession of small amount marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

