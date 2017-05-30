Harrisburg police ID bicyclist fatally struck on State Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed last week on the State Street Bridge.

Donald Welsh, 26, of Harrisburg, died at Harrisburg Hospital after he was struck around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Welsh was weaving back and forth in the eastbound travel lane, and witnesses reported they could not see him because the bike had no reflectors, lights, or other safety equipment.

Another driver nearly struck Welsh because they didn’t see him until the last moment. That driver swerved, and the following vehicle was unable to avoid the collision, police said.

Toxicology reports for Welsh are pending. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

