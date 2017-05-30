Gettysburg National Cemetery begins 100 days of taps

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Memorial Day not only marked a day to remember the nation’s fallen heroes, but at Gettysburg National Cemetery it marked the start of one hundred nights of taps.

One Hundred Nights of Taps runs between Memorial Day and Labor Day to honor those who have served the United States from the Civil War to modern times.

The event’s founder has some lofty goals for the future.

“My dream is to have (taps) played here every single night, all year round, so that we never forget what happened here,” Wendy Allen said.

Allen and the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania recruited renowned bugler and bugle historian, Jari Villanueva, to assemble a team of buglers for the 100-evening event.

