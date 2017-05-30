Exelon to retire Three Mile Island in 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Exelon Corporation has announced plans to shutter the Three Mile Island nuclear power station.

The announcement on Tuesday came a week after TMI again failed to sell its electricity at a key power auction; the PJM Interconnection capacity auction for the 2020-2021 planning year.

An Exelon statement says without needed policy reforms, it will prematurely retire TMI on or about September 30, 2019. The company has said TMI is economically challenged because of low wholesale power prices and the “lack of federal or Pennsylvania energy policies that value zero-emissions nuclear energy.”

“Today is a difficult day, not just for the 675 talented men and women who have dedicated themselves to operating Three Mile Island safely and reliably every day, but also for their families, the communities and customers who depend on this plant to produce clean energy and support local jobs,” Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane said in a statement.

“Like New York and Illinois before it, the Commonwealth has an opportunity to take a leadership role by implementing a policy solution to preserve its nuclear energy facilities and the clean, reliable energy and good-paying jobs they provide,” Crane added. “We are committed to working with all stakeholders to secure Pennsylvania’s energy future and will do all we can to support the community, the employees, and their families during this difficult period.”

Exelon said it will cancel 2019 fuel purchases, send PJM a deactivation notice, and make permanent shutdown notifications to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission within 30 days.

PJM is the organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Its annual capacity auctions are held to ensure enough power resources are available to meet demand.

TMI has been not cleared the past three electricity auctions and has not been profitable in five years.

The power station directly employs 675 workers and contracts another 1,500 workers when it shuts down for refueling. Exelon said TMI provides more than $1 million in state property taxes and more than $300,000 in local community giving each year.

