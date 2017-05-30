Drizzle and showers this morning, gusty t-storms this afternoon and evening

The recent, active pattern is making outdoor planning difficult and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon. Today will be another cloudy and cooler day with showers and drizzle in the morning. Later, expect downpours and a few gusty thunderstorms to fire up that will continue into the evening hours. Highs today will be stuck in the upper 60s due to an easterly breeze. Tonight will remain cloudy and mild with lows only falling to around 60. Tomorrow will feature another front dragging itself through Pennsylvania. Much of the day will be dry and partly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Expect a few pop-up thunderstorms again toward tomorrow evening. A few of them could be on the stronger side too.

The best day of the week looks to be Thursday with dry weather and lots of sun before another slow moving front develops for the first weekend of June. Showers and thunderstorms return by Friday evening with a few stray showers hanging around into Saturday. It’s tough to pinpoint the timing of the showers at this time, but things should come into better focus later this week. More showers and storms are possible Sunday and Monday too as the front stalls over the area. All-in-all the pattern looks to remain progressive and unsettled. Check back for more details throughout the week!

