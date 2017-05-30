Detectives, forensic units on scene of incident in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are on the scene of an incident in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

The area of focus is the intersection of Mohn and Highland streets.

Detectives and forensics units are at the scene.

The front lawn of one of the homes there is littered with evidence markers and police tape surrounds the house, according to ABC27’s Mike Parker.

Police have not provided comment on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 as updates become available.

