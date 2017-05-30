Deadline approaching in Pennsylvania tax amnesty program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Time is running out for Pennsylvanians who want to pay their back taxes without penalties.

The state’s tax amnesty program ends at midnight on June 19.

The program waives all penalties and half of the interest on past-due state taxes. After June 19, a five-percent penalty will be added to what is owed.

The Revenue Department says it has already received more than 21,000 applications for amnesty worth an estimated $72 million.

Taxpayers can apply or get more information at backtax.pa.gov or by calling 844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

