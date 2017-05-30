Chipotle identifies 14 local restaurants affected by data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A data breach that targeted credit and debit card information at Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants nationwide affected 14 locations in central Pennsylvania, according to the company’s website.

Chipotle says an investigation identified malware that was designed to access data from cards used at the registers of certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24 and April 18.

The malware searched for data from the card’s magnetic strip as payments were routed. That data sometimes included the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.

Central Pennsylvania locations affected are:

– Camp Hill, 3216 Trindle Rd., March 26 – April 18;

– Carlisle, 40 Noble Blvd., April 3 – April 18;

– Chambersburg, 975 Norland Ave., March 26 – April 18;

– Hanover, 32 Wilson Ave., March 27 – April 18;

– Harrisburg, 5106-I Jonestown Rd., March 26 – April 18;

– Harrisburg, 3531 Union Deposit Rd., March 27 – April 18;

– Hershey, 210 West Chocolate Ave., April 11 – April 18;

– Lancaster, 2081 Fruitville Pike, March 26 – April 18;

– Lebanon, 1451 Quentin Rd., April 11 – April 18;

– Mechanicsburg, 6455 Carlisle Pike, March 26 – April 18;

– Shrewsbury, 98 Sofia Dr., March 27 – April 18;

– York, 890 Loucks Rd., April 11 – April 18;

– York, 2801 Concord Rd., March 26 – April 18;

– York, 1923 Springwood Rd, March 26 – April 18;

The company said customers should review their account statements for any unauthorized activity.

Customers with questions regarding this incident may call Chipotle at 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

