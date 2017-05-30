A public statement about our weather coverage

Every so often ABC27 will interrupt regular programming with breaking news and, most notably, emergency weather information. Please understand that WHTM serves 10 primary counties including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York. We also have loyal viewers in Schuylkill County and several of the communities adjacent to our primary viewing area.

When weather poses a threat to you, your family, your neighbors, your friends, or even people you’ve never met before, we are duty-bound to interrupt those watching our television station to inform them that they are potentially in harm’s way. It is our obligation and our mission.

We will interrupt regular programming when a tornado warning is issued, or other significant weather event is unfolding anywhere in our 10 county viewing area and adjacent communities. In most cases you will not be in the direct path of the storm, and therefore may not like our decision to stay on the air with information that is not relevant to you. Be assured, however, it is highly relevant to the people squarely in the sites of what is potentially a destructive, even life-threatening storm.

Some believe we should not stay on the air in such a situation, but quickly relay the information, and return to programming, even when a tornado warning is active. This notion fails to take into consideration the wildly diverse lifestyles that our viewers enjoy. Furthermore, as the storm moves in time, its projected path advances, and more people are added to the potential impact zone.

Our mission in providing coverage of severe weather is simple: Protect life and property. It supersedes everything we do here at ABC27.

We thank you for your viewership and your patience during these times of potential crisis.

