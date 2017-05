The TSA is tightening electronics screening at 10 U.S. airports, including LAX, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Boston.

Passengers will be asked to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in separate bins to be x-rayed.

Right now, tablets, e-readers and portable DVD players are not subject to the same screening as laptops.

TSA officers will be stationed at those 10 airports to help travelers through the process.

