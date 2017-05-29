Trying to dry things out later today

The holiday weekend so far hasn’t been all that bad in terms of weather. Last night brought some steady rain to the region and showers continue this morning on this Memorial Day. Most of the rain activity should dwindle by the mid morning hours. It will be a slow clearing process, however, especially in eastern counties. Later today, it will be dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. It will be good cookout weather later today even though the sunshine may still be a bit limited. Tonight will usher in more clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow shows a return to mostly cloudy skies as an east flow develops ahead of the next wave of low pressure. Highs may be stuck in the lower to middle 70s, or cooler, due to lots of clouds and that pesky Atlantic flow. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely tomorrow as another wave of low pressure passes through. Wednesday will be drier but a stray afternoon thunderstorm could still pop-up. Wednesday will be warmer too, with highs near 80. Thursday looks like the nicest day of the next seven with mainly sunny weather and highs in the lower 70s. It should be a gorgeous day!

Another unsettled pattern may return as early as next weekend. A stalled front may provide chances for rain multiple days starting later Friday. This will be a difficult forecast to pinpoint, but we will continue to provide updates on the rainfall chances this week to help you plan ahead. Stay tuned!

