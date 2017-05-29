The true meaning of Memorial Day

Guest host Alicia Richards joins Kendra Nichols and Amanda St. Hilaire to talk about Memorial Day, what it means, and what we can learn from the men and women who died serving our country.

They also talk about a new abc27 series called “Institutions that Work,” and share their perspectives on the way “the media” covers the world today.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

