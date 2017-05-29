Statues vandalized at Columbia temple

By Published:
(Photo credit: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a case of vandalism on the property of a Buddhist temple in Lancaster County.

Columbia police said two statues were spray painted on the Second Street side of the temple at 202 Cherry Street.

The vandalism was reported Thursday and apparently occurred sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-684-7735.

