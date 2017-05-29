Somber photoshoot raises awareness for gun violence in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Mothers who have lost children to gun violence in York came together Monday for a somber awareness event.

The event labeled the “Not One More Child, Not One More Mother Photo” was held at PeoplesBank Park.

Tyler Brown Photography was responsible for taking a photo of a dozen mothers affected by gun violence. The picture will soon be displayed on a billboard to spread awareness about gun violence in the area in hopes that it will reduce youth-on-youth violence.

“It does help me to know I’m not the only one who lost my child to violence. It does. I know I’m not alone,” Andrea Conn, who lost her 22-year-old son in January, said.

Those interested in combating gun violence in the Midstate can call event organizer Lawrence Tyler at 717-659-9713 or email him at larryt2557@gmail.com.

