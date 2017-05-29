Sinkhole forms at new Palmyra fire station

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A sinkhole at the new Palmyra fire station will be evaluated Tuesday as the department nears a move into the building that was in the works for 20 years.

Palmyra Fire Department Chief Dave Dugan told ABC27 the sinkhole was discovered Monday morning, but he believes the building itself is not in jeopardy.

Engineers will head to the scene Tuesday for inspection to determine the extent of the damage.

The new station is about half a mile away from the old one that was built in 1923, but the department has stated it will have a positive impact on response times and be safer for the volunteers given that its new ramp is 12 feet longer.

The new building has a price tag of about $4.5 million.

Chief Dugan said the department is still operating from its old station at this time and the sinkhole has no impact on service to the community.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...