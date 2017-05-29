Roses placed on graves of veterans in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A three-volley salute paid tribute to those who gave their lives while serving in the United States military during a Memorial Day service in Lancaster.

The ceremony in Lancaster and Saint Mary’s cemeteries was hosted by members of American Legion Post 34 and was highlighted by placing roses on the graves of veterans.

Steve Johnson, who served in Iraq with the Army, brought his family to the service.

“I think it’s important for young people to learn why we have a Memorial Day,” Johnson said.

More than 1,400 gravestones were decorated in the two cemeteries.

When Peter Tuckey carried his flowers, he thought about his father who served in the Navy during World War II.

“I just think of the sacrifice those guys gave,” he said.

This was the sixth year for the tradition in Lancaster.

