Rolling Thunder ride draws thousands to nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) – Thousands of motorcyclists have poured into the nation’s capital to honor prisoners of war and service members missing in action.

The 2017 Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom took place Sunday. The annual gathering of motorcycle riders that’s been going on since 1988 attracted thousands of bikers and spectators.

WTOP reports (http://bit.ly/2s4noQk ) that the riders gathered at the north parking lot in the Pentagon before riding across the Arlington Memorial Bridge into D.C. Some riders traveled from across the country just for the event.

Kimberly Meier told the station that she came to D.C. from Louisville, Kentucky for the ride. Linda Kuester, a retired Veterans Affairs nurse, said she doesn’t ride motorcycles but participates in the event to show her support.

