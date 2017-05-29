Rolling Thunder ride draws thousands to nation’s capital

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Thousands of motorcyclists have poured into the nation’s capital to honor prisoners of war and service members missing in action.

The 2017 Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom took place Sunday. The annual gathering of motorcycle riders that’s been going on since 1988 attracted thousands of bikers and spectators.

WTOP reports (http://bit.ly/2s4noQk ) that the riders gathered at the north parking lot in the Pentagon before riding across the Arlington Memorial Bridge into D.C. Some riders traveled from across the country just for the event.

Kimberly Meier told the station that she came to D.C. from Louisville, Kentucky for the ride. Linda Kuester, a retired Veterans Affairs nurse, said she doesn’t ride motorcycles but participates in the event to show her support.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s