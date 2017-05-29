Robber threatened gas station clerk with pepper spray, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A robber threatened an employee with pepper spray before taking money from the cash register of a Susquehanna Township gas station Monday morning, police said.

The robbery occurred at the Sunoco in the 4400 block of North Front Street around 9 a.m.

Police said they’re looking for a thin, light-skinned black male in his mid-20s, who was wearing dark or black nylon pants, a black rain jacket, a baseball cap, and possibly high top Converse sneakers.

He was seen riding a gray mountain bike before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259.

