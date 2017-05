CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Morning rains have ruined parade plans in a couple of Cumberland County communities.

This morning’s Carlisle Memorial Day parade was canceled. A Memorial Day military ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in Carlisle Square was still scheduled but moved inside the Old County Courthouse.

New Cumberland Mayor DJ Landis announced the cancellation of her town’s parade due to rain. The parade will not be rescheduled.

