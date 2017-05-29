Police: West Shore home ransacked over holiday weekend

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore are investigating a home burglary that occurred sometime over the holiday weekend.

The West Shore Regional Police Department was called Monday to a home in the 200 block of East Crestwood Drive in Wormleysburg for a non-active incident.

The victim was out of town for the weekend and returned to find their home had been ransacked, according to police.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

