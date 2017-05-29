Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 11th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s