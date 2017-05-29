Police: driver who crashed into house had been shot 3 times

York City police are looking for a suspect after a gunshot victim drove his vehicle into a residence.

It happened around 9:30 Sunday night on the 700 block of East Princess Street.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered the driver, 29-year-old Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz, had been shot at least three times in the leg, torso and neck.

Pacheco-Ruiz was transported to York Hospital where he is listed in guarded condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City police at 717-846-1234. People can also text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App.

Police said texting is the best method of conveying information if someone wants to remain anonymous.

