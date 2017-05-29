Middletown woman missing since last week

By Published:
Aleksandra A. Reeves

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman has been missing for nearly a week.

Aleksandra A. Reeves, 37, was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she was leaving a Turkey Hill gas station in Elizabethtown and heading east on Route 230, according to her family.

She has not shown up to work since then and her phone has been turned off, the family said.

Reeves is believed to be driving her red Fiat 500 Abarth with a DARE license plate of DA 29K8.

She is 5’5″ tall, 115 pounds. She has a heavy Polish accent and a tattoo of a spider on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

