Man charged with attempted homicide for stabbing in Ephrata home

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after authorities said he repeatedly another man Sunday night.

Joel R. Benjamin, 35, is accused of stabbing a friend of his stepson at a home in the 900 block of Opal Street. The 21-year-old victim was hospitalized with stab wounds to his face, shoulder, abdomen and back, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Police were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim on a bedroom floor. Benjamin was in a bathroom and a serrated-blade knife was in the sink.

Two occupants of the home told police they saw Benjamin stab the other man. One witness said an argument led to the stabbing.

Benjamin was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.

