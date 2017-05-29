Man charged with assault, strangulation in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County arrested a man Friday about a month after an assault in which the victim’s mouth was taped shut.

According to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the assault took place April 23 around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of George Street in Enola.

Mark Mealey, 50, is accused of striking a female victim in the face, taping her mouth shut to restrict her breathing, and possibly breaking her wrist.

He was charged with simple assault, unlawful restraint, strangulation and harassment.

