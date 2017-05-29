Man charged with assault, strangulation in Enola

WHTM Staff Published:
(East Pennsboro Township Police Department)

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County arrested a man Friday about a month after an assault in which the victim’s mouth was taped shut.

According to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the assault took place April 23 around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of George Street in Enola.

Mark Mealey, 50, is accused of striking a female victim in the face, taping her mouth shut to restrict her breathing, and possibly breaking her wrist.

He was charged with simple assault, unlawful restraint, strangulation and harassment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s