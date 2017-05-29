Hospice of Central Pennsylvania seeks military veteran volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hospice of Central Pennsylvania is looking for military veterans to volunteer for a program to support veteran patients this Memorial Day.

The Vet-to-Vet Visitation program pairs volunteers with military veteran hospice patients.

Hospice of Central Pennsylvania believes veteran volunteers can provide a special kind of support to veteran patients due to their shared experiences.

All volunteers are provided training that introduces them to hospice concepts, end-of-life issues, and good listening techniques.

The Vet-to-Vet Visitation program is a local affiliate of We Honor Vets, a national program of the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospice and Palliative Care Initiative.

People who wish to volunteer can call Hospice of Central Pennsylvania at 717-732-1000 or 1-866-779-7374, or visit www.hospiceofcentralpa.org/volunteer.

