Fallen honored during Memorial Day ceremony in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Memorial Day ceremony on the steps of the Susquehanna River honored men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.

Patrick William Milano detachment of the Marine Corps League placed a wreath in the river in memory of all departed men and women who have served our nation. The wreath laying is followed by a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps”.

The memorial service is a tradition marking its 70th consecutive year.

Corporal Patrick William Milano, a Harrisburg resident for whom the detachment is named, was killed in action while serving with the 1st Marine Division in World War II in the Pacific.

