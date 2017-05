The York County district attorney’s office is holding its spring auction Monday.

There will be 70 vehicles on the auction block, including two motorcycles. Approximately 80 smaller items, such as tv’s, electronic components and tablets, video gaming systems, speakers and several pieces of jewelry, will also be up for auction.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. at Schaad Detective Agency on Roosevelt Avenue in York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...