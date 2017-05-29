Churchtown service remembers ‘true meaning of Memorial Day’

CHURCHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Monroe Township veterans gathered at the flagpole in Mount Zion Cemetery to honor those who died protecting our nation.

The cemetery is the final resting place of veterans from the Civil War to present day conflicts in the Middle East.

A bagpiper played “Highland Cathedral” and “Amazing Grace,” while a bugler from the Cumberland County Veterans Honor Guard played “Taps”.

Township residents Col. Cindy Dwyer (Retired) and Col. John Dwyer (Retired) spoke about “The True Meaning of Memorial Day.”

