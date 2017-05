Monday is the last day to enjoy Artsfest along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.

The annual Memorial Day weekend festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors were expecting more than 40,000 people throughout the weekend.

Front Street will remain closed from Forster to Walnut Streets until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

