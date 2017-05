YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York Revolution will salute our veterans by giving them free tickets to this afternoon’s game against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Rocky Bleier, who served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army, will join the York Revolution in honoring his fellow vets.

The four-time Super Bowl champion will sign autographs following a special pre-game ceremony.

Gates open today at noon and the game begins at one.

