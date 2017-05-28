Summer movie season preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Film studios will be rolling out big blockbuster films for the summer movie season.

There are three major super hero films including Wonder Woman. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the film because of the female lead.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the most-anticipated movies of the summer. It is set to come out on July 7.

Some of the action movies being released may seem familiar. The Mummy is a reboot of The Mummy franchise staring Tom Cruise. Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth installment in the franchise.

Naomi Creason was featured on abc27 News Daybreak. She writes a blog called Now Showing. It features everything you need to know about the film industry. You can read her post on summer movies on the newspaper’s website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...