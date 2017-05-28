Students prepare 300 meals for veterans, homeless, those in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The nation will honor those who lost their lives while serving the country on Memorial Day. Students honored and served veterans before Monday.

The students could be out doing other things on their Saturday, but they volunteered their time to help out veterans, the homeless, and those in need in the community.

Hannah Penn K-8 was the place where York City School District students and staff worked hard cooking hot food, putting apples and sandwiches in bags, and boxing the food up.

8th grader De’Kzeon Wyche was one of the students lending a helping hand.

“It’s just a great opportunity and stuff,” Wyche said. “I could be sitting at home, but I choose to come here because there’s people who are in need. I feel it was good to come out and help support and give them food and stuff.”

Retired U.S. Army Specialist E4 Stanley Carn watched while student set up the food they prepared at Small Memorial A.M.E Zion Church.

“It’s great the kids are doing it because it’s more community oriented that way,” Carn said.

Carn is getting back on his feet and grateful for the help.

“It’s a way of reaching out to the community, and the community is always going to need help, everywhere across the board,” Carn said. “I’m blessed.”

The students not only served up food but brought smiles to those in need.

“It makes me feel good as a person,” Wyche said

“You’re only going to get out of life what you put into it,” Carn said.

Around two dozen students and staff served around 300 meals. They also made a stop to Veteran’s Helping Hand, a partner of this event.

