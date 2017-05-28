One injured after gunshots fired at party

By Published:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a party in York County early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim, driven by a friend, walked into Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to York Hospital Trauma Center for surgery and is now recovering.

According to the Northeastern Regional Police Department, more than 40 people were at the party, on the first block of Barberry Court in Manchester Borough.

There were reports of a possible argument, and it is believed at least two gun shots were fired.

Several persons of interest, who were at the party, were interviewed. At this time, no charges have been filed and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Northeastern Regional Police Department at 717-266-6195 Ext. 109.

