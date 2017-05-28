No charges to be filed after husband accidentally shoots wife

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges will not be filed in an incident that saw a man accidentally shoot his wife inside their home last weekend.

Police say the 78-year old woman was shot in the chest around 3:30 a.m. on May 20, when her husband apparently thought she was an intruder.

The woman was shot in the bathroom of their Red Lion home. Police believe the husband suffers from a medical condition which may have been a factor.

Prosecutors have reviewed the case and determined that charges were not warranted.

The woman was taken to York Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

