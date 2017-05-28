Memorial Day service honors fallen veterans

Hampden Township, Pa. (WHTM)- A Memorial Day service held at the site of where the future Hampden Township Veterans Park will be constructed.

Veterans were invited to wear their uniforms for the annual event hosted by the township’s Veterans Recognition Committee and volunteer fire company.

Captain Robert Williams said, “those that have given us our freedoms today help us to realize that freedom isn’t free. And so it’s the spirit that they have, that you know, flows through us and helps us to do our jobs today.”

Construction for the Veteran’s Park will begin this summer.

