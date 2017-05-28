Hundreds expected at Harrisburg Senators’ Veterans Celebration at the Ballpark

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of veterans are expected for the Harrisburg Senators 6th Annual Veterans Celebration at the Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

The Senators are working the W&L Sales Company to host a free picnic at FNB Field for veterans and their families beginning at 5:30 p.m. They’ll get to see a game at 6:30 p.m.

Almost 500 military members have attended in previous years, including three World War II veterans, who will be at this year’s event.

ABC27’s Dawn White will be there and have the story at 11 p.m.

 

