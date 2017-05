HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A Memorial Day weekend tradition is underway and hopefully, the rain will hold off enough for people to enjoy Artsfest.

Large crowds walking along Front Street enjoying art, food and music.

Vendors are expecting more than 40-thousand people throughout the weekend.The festival runs through Monday.

Front street is closed from Forster Street to Walnut Street until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

