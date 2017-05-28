8-year old boy drowns in Susquehanna River

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 8-year old boy has died after going missing in the river Sunday evening.

Crews were called out to the Susquehanna River, in the area of the mini golf on City Island, around 7:30 p.m.

The boy had apparently gone swimming with some friends, when he went missing in the water.

The boy was found after about 30 minutes of searching. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s