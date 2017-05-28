8-year old boy drowns in Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 8-year old boy has died after going missing in the river Sunday evening.

Crews were called out to the Susquehanna River, in the area of the mini golf on City Island, around 7:30 p.m.

The boy had apparently gone swimming with some friends, when he went missing in the water.

The boy was found after about 30 minutes of searching. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

