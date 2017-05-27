Two arrested after two separate accidents

By Published:

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are facing charges after two accidents, one involving a police vehicle.

Susquehanna Township Police were called to the first accident, a single vehicle crash on Route 22/322, near Fishing Creek Valley Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver, Carla Burrill, was intoxicated and she was taken into custody.

While police were on scene investigating that crash, another vehicle crashed into a patrol unit that was stopped with its emergency lights on. Police say the driver of the second vehicle, Justin Koppenheffer, was also intoxicated and taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported from either crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s