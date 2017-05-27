Senate Plaza leveled in implosion

CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM) – Right on schedule, and without a hitch, the Senate Plaza building in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County came down Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people came out to witness the implosion.

Right at 7:30 am, several blasts were heard. A few seconds later the building collapsed on itself and was enveloped in a cloud of smoke.

ABC27 received reports from viewers as far away as Hummelstown who heard the explosions.

Triple Crown Corporation and J.C. Bar Properties acquired the property in August and began demolition work in March. The companies said the land will be redeveloped to include a Sheetz store, a fast food restaurant, a hotel, and a five-story apartment building.

Construction is expected to begin late this year and the businesses are expected to open by mid-2018.

