Residents urged to stay alert after State Police phone numbers “spoofed”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to stay alert after reports of phone calls that appeared to come from PSP stations.

On May 25th, a resident received two phone calls that appeared to be from a Pennsylvania State Police station, and a third call the next day that appeared to be from a different station.

When the resident answered, the caller told him he was being investigated by the FBI for tax evasion, and he was told to immediately pay $8,000. When the resident refused, the caller said police were being dispatched to his residence.

“Spoofing,” which is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted on a caller ID display, is often used by criminals to trick victims into giving out personal information or money.

State police are warning residents to never disclose personal information or send money as a result of an unsolicited phone call or e-mail.

Victims of spoofing are urged to report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission. Victims can also obtain more information and file a complaint with the FCC here.

