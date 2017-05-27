Ephrata man attempts to stab off-duty police officer

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- An off-duty Ephrata Police officer saw Todd Shane Racine, Jr., 23, of Ephrata, enter a residence in the first block of North Charles Street around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Both Ephrata Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department held warrants for Racine’s arrest.

Authorities say, the officer notified on-duty officers and watched the home. According to reports, Racine left the residence before police arrived on scene.

The officer attempted to detain Racine until other officers arrived. Racine is said to have resisted arrest by wrestling with the officer, attempting to stab the officer multiple times with a knife and biting the officer. The veteran officer was able to avoid getting stabbed while fighting with Racine.

Police say after a brief foot chase, Racine was apprehended by assisting officers. Racine, who admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine, had to be subdued with the use of a Taser.

Racine is charged with Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault. He is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.

The police officer was treated for a bite to the arm and released from WellSpan-Ephrata Hospital.

